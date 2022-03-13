Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $16.45 on Friday, reaching $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.74 and its 200-day moving average is $555.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

