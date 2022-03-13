Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.

NHS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

