Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.
NHS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
