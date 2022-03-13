Newman & Schimel LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 391 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $503.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

