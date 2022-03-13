Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 3,312 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

