Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

