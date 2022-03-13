Newscrypto One Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.08 or 1.00037883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041777 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.