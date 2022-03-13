NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 7,230,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

