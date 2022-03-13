NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at C$123,186,895.86. Insiders bought a total of 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 in the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

