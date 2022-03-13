NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.36. 195,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.23 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.49.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.