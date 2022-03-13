Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NICMF stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Nickel Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

