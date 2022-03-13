Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 108,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,291. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

