Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €18.00 ($19.57).

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NRDXF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

