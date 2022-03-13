NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €26.00 ($28.26) and last traded at €26.46 ($28.76), with a volume of 167137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.32 ($28.61).

NOEJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.86 ($46.58).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.26 and its 200 day moving average is €35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

