Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NBI opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £49.90 million and a PE ratio of -343.00. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,929.77). Also, insider Peter R. Harris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($44,287.21).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

