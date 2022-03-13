Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 336.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 415,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $10,006,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.