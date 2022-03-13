Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Steven M. Klein Purchases 3,751 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NFBK stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

