Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 959,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $755.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

