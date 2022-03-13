Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.