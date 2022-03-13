NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

