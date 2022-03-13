NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 119,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $66.08 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.