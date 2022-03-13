NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879,170 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,176,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,996 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

