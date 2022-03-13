Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.