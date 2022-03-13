Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JFR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

