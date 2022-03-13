Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:JFR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.