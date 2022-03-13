Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

