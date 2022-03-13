Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 7,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,246. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
