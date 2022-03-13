Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.