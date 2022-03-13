Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

NAD stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

