Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
NAD stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
