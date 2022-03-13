NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

