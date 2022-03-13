NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,913 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.