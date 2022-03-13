NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

