NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

