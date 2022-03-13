NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,560,000 after buying an additional 373,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.71.

MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

