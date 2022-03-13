NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP traded down $7.77 on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,939. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.