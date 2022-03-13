NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $97,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 52,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $293.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.70. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

