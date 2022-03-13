NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

