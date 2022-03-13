NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

