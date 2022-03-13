NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.94 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

