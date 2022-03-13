NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 386 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

