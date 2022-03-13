NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.