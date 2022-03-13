Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.15. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $30.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.91 to $29.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE OAS traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $141.30. 247,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,986. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.