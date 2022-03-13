OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OC Oerlikon stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
