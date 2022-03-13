OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile (Get Rating)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

