Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $28.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $28.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 48,448,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,313,514. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

