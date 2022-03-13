Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp. engages in the building, owning, and operation of renewable energy systems. The firm develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. Its technology includes Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion, and Seawater and Lake Water Air Conditioning.

