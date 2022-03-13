Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 1,757.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $858,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

