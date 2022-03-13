OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by 69.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $13.15 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

