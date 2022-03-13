Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

