Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.