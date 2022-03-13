Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Barton Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 3.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Okta worth $41,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

