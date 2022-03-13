OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

OCX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 45.5% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

