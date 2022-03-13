OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.