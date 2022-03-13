Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

